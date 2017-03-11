Letters to the Editor

March 11, 2017 6:07 PM

Go Saints! Protest was peaceful

Ron Waitman, Lacey

After having read the Olympian article about the recent peaceful demonstration by students and faculty at Saint Martin’s University, I have just one thing to say to the participants. Much respect.

I hope you take pride in the contrast between your tactics and those of the immature scrubs who seem to believe that a demonstration is an excuse to block traffic, break windows, and commit random acts of vandalism. They could learn a lot from you. Unfortunately, I doubt they have the intelligence or attention span to do so.

