Make America white, wealthy

President Donald Trump has embarked on a concerted campaign to make America safe for very wealthy heterosexual white men. I had hoped his campaign rhetoric against immigrants, minorities, women and other under-represented groups was just that. Unfortunately not. From his very first actions as president, it has been clear that he was pursuing a racist agenda and has completed divorced himself from the truth.
His appointment of Steve Bannon, a documented white supremacist, and Jeff Session, another documented racist are clear evidence of his desire to Make America White again. Jeff Sessions has stated that he doesn’t support equal rights for all Americans. Trump’s accusations of voter fraud following the election were straight out the southern racist handbook and have been used repeatedly to disenfranchise black voters and send the message that the white guys are in charge. Trump’s travel ban targeted Muslims without mentioning Muslims. This was an evolved racist strategy similar to those targeting blacks following the repeal of Jim Crow. His hastily conceived and implemented executive orders severely impacted the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. The confusion and fear it struck in minorities throughout the US reinforces his message of making America White Again.
The increased visibility of white supremacist and other hate groups following the election make it clear that Trump’s message of Make America White resonates with some people. We need to resist this movement and insist that our government support all Americans, not just rich white heterosexual men.
