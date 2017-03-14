New award needed for downtown businesses

The Olympia Downtown Association should create and handout a new annual award for one of its members, one entitled the Henry David Thoreau for Civil Disobedience Award. As its first recipient I would nominate Anne Buck.
Out of sheer frustration and in an attempt to deal with business threatening, unsanitary, deviant behavior, Anne built a lattice wall across the alcove of her downtown building. The city of Olympia responded by citing Anne for building the lattice wall without the appropriate permit.
Seems to me the frustrated Olympia downtown business owners and their patrons would be better served if the city of Olympia would put more emphasis on citing the individuals who are creating the problem, as opposed to citing those that are trying to correct it.
