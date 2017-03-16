The problem with daylight savings time

Time zones are arbitrary human decisions put together for various reasons. Daylight Savings Time (DST) is an example.
The Olympian points out the problems related to this decision. Of all the solutions put forth, keeping DST year around has significant benefits that getting rid of DST don’t have. We and many more would be happier if DST were kept all year around.
The argument that kids have to go to school in the dark would not exist, they do that anyway. Similarly the argument that cow milking is disrupted also doesn’t follow because farmers have adapted to cow’s needs forever. Keeping DST year around has the advantage of no change like the November-March saga and gives all of us a more natural extra hour of light every day. Keep DST year around.
