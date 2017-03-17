Suing the federal government pointless

There you go again Patricia Ziobron writing interesting, but irrelevant comments. In my letter I mentioned there are counties in the state of Washington where Republicans outnumber Democrats. Further, perhaps they should start suing the state every time the state does something that the respective Republican counties don’t agree with.
The election was based on the Electoral College, not popular vote for president. Using the votes from only 49 states and Trump wins by a million votes! Should 49 states be ruled by one state? Don’t think so.
I agree wholeheartedly with the First Amendment of our Constitution. Religion was not the reason for the temporary ban, terrorism was. The rights found in the Second Amendment are as important as those in the First. Yet Inslee and Ferguson continue to work to subvert it. Sorry you can’t get over the historic election loss. Time to move on.
