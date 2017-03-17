Finally no to union donations

Finally our legislators want to put a stop to forced political donations via the unions you are forced to join. Why should the governorship receive campaign donations from my dues?
I thought we had freedom of choice in this country but when you are forced to pay money into a union that gives money to their choice of a political party, Socialism or worse? Sounds like it.
The forced membership’s money should be used to provide cheaper medical insurance or a better dental plan, etc. Take the percentage of political donations and use it for the members and their families betterment. Politics must stay out of our Unions.
I belong to the SEIU Union (one of the country’s largest) and yet in order to have health insurance I must work 80 hours a month to be eligible. Here is the problem. I do 24-hour live-in care and the SEIU Union only credits me with eight hours out of the 24-hour shift towards insurance. The pay is unrealistic when a clueless union lawyer negotiating on my behalf doesn’t understand the job. You can not lump everyone’s care needs as a whole.
A big thank you to the smart Legislature! They want to put that political money back in my purse. Yes! Yes!
I want to help stimulate our economy. The state employees want to stimulate the economy too.
Those who care about me will get my vote. Stand your ground, please.
