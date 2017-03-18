Port's economic model in question

Recently a letter to the editor questioned the Port’s economic model and noted that the Port’s valuable real estate, aka log yard, should be put to the ‘highest and best use’. Interesting comment because the author a few weeks earlier, in a Port Commission meeting, condemned developing port property near the south end of Budd Bay because of the risks associated with climate change and sea level rise.
So is this log yard valuable real estate that should be developed or should it be abandoned because of climate change risks? Or should it continue as a log yard, contributing revenue and jobs to Thurston County?
Comments