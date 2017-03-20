Letters to the Editor

Suicide left turn arrows in Lacey

Jim Roberts, Lacey

I truly believe that all the sinister blinking left turn arrow traffic signals in Lacey are a recipe for accidents. I have been involved in two myself over the years at them; not at fault luckily, seen five others, and witnessed at least a dozen ‘near hits’ at these crazy signals.

I guess I don’t understand why the city would build all the appropriate infrastructure, left turn lanes and all the left turn signals, then not fully activate them. And, there is quite a variety of them around the city so you never quite know what to expect; is it blinking, is it mid-signal, is it the one that only comes on at a certain time of day?

I have talked with many seniors, beginner drivers, immigrants who do not understand them at all. One lady said, “Oh, I thought it meant hurry up and go.” I would like to see them turned on and activated into a normal full control left turn signal to stop the needless confusion and accidents and near accidents.

