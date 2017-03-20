Town Halls: Kudos to Reps Muri and Kilduff

I want to make a public “shout-out” to my two representatives in the 28th District, Republican Dick Muri and Democrat Christine Kilduff.
On Sunday afternoon, March 12th, they held a bipartisan town hall meeting to a standing room only crowd in Steilacoom. Both representatives took time to address complex issues such as school funding, Sound Transit 3 fees, mental health, Western State Hospital and others. They both discussed bills they voted for and against and their view of the way ahead.
It was civil. It was informative (both reps know their stuff,) and it was a breath of fresh air with all the cantankerous rhetoric coming out of Olympia and our nation’s capital.
