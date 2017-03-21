I take issue with the misleading headline of March 9, “Split GOP pushes hard for health care.”
No, the GOP is pushing hard to not offer healthcare, but say they are. The only reason the GOP hasn’t already destroyed Obamacare is they fear the loss of votes. There is virtually zero Republican concern over citizens’ loss of medical care; their concern is loss of votes.
The “GOP push” for healthcare is whitewash, to appear caring and generous, while in fact the aim is removing it from poor and middle class people. The GOP does not care if non-rich people have healthcare. What they are offering is more hypocrisy and cheap emptiness for the masses, more upward distribution of wealth for the few.
Overall your reporting is pretty good. Inadvertent probably, but this particular headline is a lie.
