Disabled need downtown housing

I read in the Olympian that a new apartment house and restaurant are planned for the old Les Schwab store. I recently toured the new 123 apartment building on Fourth Ave. There is not one handicap accessible apartment in the entire building. Two of the apartments are what they call “low barrier”. That means the bathtubs in those two apartments have hand rails. That’s it. No wide doors, no showers, nothing. Clearly a person in a wheelchair cannot live or visit.
I hope the proposed new apartments do a better job of serving the Olympia community. Differently abled people should have the option of living in downtown Olympia.
