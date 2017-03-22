Alzheimer's research needs support

The Alzheimer’s Association’s 2017 Facts and Figures report found a soaring prevalence, lack of effective treatment and enormous costs for Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Washington state, with over 110,000 people living with Alzheimer’s, it is the third leading cause of death in our state. The 5.5 million Americans with Alzheimer’s will grow to almost 16 million by 2050.
The federal government has been making progress towards shining light on Alzheimer’s and other dementias, having doubled the small research budget in the last three years. Congress requires the National Institutes of Health scientists to submit a professional judgment budget each fiscal year to help guide the size of funding for Alzheimer’s research.
I urge Congressman Denny Heck to support the scientists’ recommendation of a $414 million increase in Alzheimer’s research. This increase will help achieve the national goal of a treatment for Alzheimer’s by 2025.
My loving, caring, supportive and incredibly intelligent father was stricken with this debilitating disease. It broke my heart to watch him lose all of his precious memories. It’s a humiliating way to end your final chapter of life. We lost him Dec. 4, 2015.
Please support our request so future generations will not suffer the pain and agony associated with the horrific disease.
Please visit ALZ.org or call 800-272-3900 to learn more and get involved with the fight against Alzheimer’s.
