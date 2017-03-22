Olympia City Council shows no respect

Wow — disgusted.
Here is Anne Buck, 91 years young, raising $4,000 for bathrooms to help rectify the problem downtown. Who else has done that? She has always been committed to my home town of Olympia and willing to work on solutions with city officials and fellow business owners. She is respected for her leadership.
For years there has been a problem downtown with messes, needles, wet clothes, sleeping bags, etc. left in dry alcoves — Anne’s storefront being one of them — and many others.
For years, the Olympia City Council has known about this problem, has witnessed all this and has been now proven powerless or unwilling to do something about it. Years. Anne puts up a (very nice looking and tastefully done) gate to protect the historical value of her building’s façade and her business and her customers. And look how city officials handled it.
Before we can become a sanctuary city successfully, the Council needs to get their own house in order with what is happening downtown, the mistake by the lake and the other issues surrounding our city. For right now, I am adamantly opposed to your decision to have Olympia be a sanctuary city and am disappointed in your decision. I’ll reconsider when you help the citizens here first.
Olympia City Council. Two words. No respect.
