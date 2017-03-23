Psychologists advocate for education

School psychologists are members of school staff that support students’ ability to learn and teachers’ ability to teach. School psychologists apply expertise in mental health, learning, and behavior to help children and youth succeed academically, socially, behaviorally, and emotionally.
By providing direct support and interventions to students, such as individualized learning and behavioral assessments to identify students’ strengths and needs, academic and behavioral interventions, counseling, and social skills training, school psychologists are an integral part of our children’s success. We consult with teachers, families, and other educators to improve support strategies and school-wide practices and policies.
We are in a unique position to ensure students’ success every day and carry a unique obligation to be advocates for the needs of our students, individually, and as a group. Republican, Democrat, or other, we appreciate the support Washington residents give to our public schools and to our diverse student population. We can reinforce persistence by recognizing and celebrating children’s small steps towards achieving positive outcomes.
School psychologists in Washington state are hard at work advocating for the needs of our students in Olympia and in Washington, DC.
