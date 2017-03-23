100 year prediction too accurate

The following prophetic observation was recently republished in Private Eye (UK publication), headlined ’100 YEARS AGO:’
“As democracy is perfected, the office represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
Journalist and satirist H. L. Mencken, Baltimore Evening Sun, 26 July 1920.
How very prescient indeed, though I would say that ‘moron’ should be a plural.
