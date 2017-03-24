Understand the value of a dollar

Having lived in America for nearly 69 years, I can quantify what’s wrong with many American’s regarding their woeful misunderstanding of what defines poverty. Most don’t know the value of a dollar and their financial priorities are upside down. At one time, our financial responsibilities started with first paying our mortgages (rent) and car payments. Those were followed by our utilities, insurance premiums, food and clothing. What was left over determined what would be spent on luxuries like entertainment and furniture. Those who were real smart, set money aside for retirement and a college education for their children.
Today’s priorities are centered around people’s over indulged needs for the latest electronics, fads and daily fixes of espressos which when added up come to thousands of dollars a year. To maintain this superficial lifestyle, they live with eternal credit card debt, sometimes carry no insurance and now assume our current president will make life better for them. At least that’s what they were told. The fact is, America is filled with people who don’t understand how money works which is why they continue to purchase everything their eyes glaze over and think they can’t live without.
I’ve seen too many “woe is me” complaints from people who when making their case for poverty, are doing so while living in new homes with new cars in their driveways, a television in every room and a cell phone for every member of the family. All of this while awaiting their delivery of pizza.
Comments