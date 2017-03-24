Looking for ways to house everyone

I attended the ad hoc committee meeting at city hall on Friday. Thanks for letting me know where and when.
From what I heard the solutions are far down the line. I am worried about all the homeless people in this town. The solutions one guy from the county presented were expensive, to house a person it was like $195k. The solutions could be much cheaper and much sooner.
Then they were going to show what Seattle was doing. At that I had to leave. Seattle is a mess. Like Olympia, heart is in the right place. We need to encourage home sharing for one.
I was a VISTA volunteer and I ran a roommate referral service to help people get into housing when the shelter was closing. Those project applications are not hard to write. Everyone is polite and they listened for a long time. I don’t know how they do it.
My friend who lives in her van even was quiet. Even finding some land and putting those TUFF sheds you see at Home Depot would be better than nothing. If there is a revolution, it could start here easily. Aside from that, why do home owners get so many tax breaks and since they do, why do they bitch about the taxes they pay ? Renters should be bitching and it is overdue.
I am a homeowner now and I am amazed. Hope the Chinese don’t come and repossess their collateral.
