Travel ban complaint seems suspicious

I will never understand AG Bob Ferguson’s overly zealous opposition to President Trump’s Executive Order which suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions program for a mere 120 days, suspended entry of those whose countries do not meet adjudication standards under U.S. Immigration Law for a mere 90 days. Aas the President said “until our representatives can figure out what the heck is going on.” If this is racism then so was our war against Japan.
What has Ferguson to gain from this? Is this political grandstanding to raise his profile because he will run for Governor next time? And how about Inslee who walks in step with Ferguson? A shot at the U.S. Senate at the same time?
Comments