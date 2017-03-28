American influences based on exploitation

The enlightenment furthering magazine, “Spirituality and Health” in the January/February issue, points out American’s definition of happiness as “excitement, thrill”, “having a blast”, all noise related anti-peace/calm introspective symptoms void of quiet inner peace.
The Puritan Congregationalists’ spiritual life of humility, honesty, truth seeking opposed external authority. England’s surplus gentry (and indentured servants) settling the South were bloodsucking exploiters creating an excruciating racial divide still unresolved.
The American self-congratulatory, self-deluding propaganda machine fluctuating between imperialism and nationalism, much like that of the Third Reich, does not acknowledge having stolen Native Americans’ land, centuries of systematic genocide (compared to Nazi’s 12 years) nor their continued denigration of and withholding equal rights of “others”.
The Pilgrims’ idealism and the exploiting get-rich-quick Wall Street gangsters, have been at loggerheads ever since, glorifying guns, gangsters, mass sports, shallow show biz.
Whether Roman, British or American empires, all were based on exploitation. Royals or current billionaires repeat inhuman practices which thinking citizens could combat via self-’educating library visits or via the internet’s better use.
Not knowing one’s history led to waking up to our present nightmare ruled by a “prophesized antichrist”?
