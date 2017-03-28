America too focused on wire tapping

You gotta love America. In watching the ABC World News,it seems that every single evening,the top news story is President Trump and the undying topic of wire tapping.
Is it that we, as Americans have so little to concern ourselves with that it would really matter? I personally do not care at all if President Trump/Trump Towers was wire tapped or not. President Trump’s administration and the Obama administration can deal with it between themselves.
Is it that, even though the American people elected President Trump ,they now desire to tear him down and try to prove he shouldn’t be president? And,if that be the case,what are we telling ourselves AND the world of America and its people?
As Americans, I believe more thought needs to go into what the other countries see and hear of and from America.
