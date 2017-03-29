Hard budget has hard consequences

On a recent trip to Africa I was introduced to the term “soft power.” It was the name of an NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) from the UK that was working in a small village on the Nile River in Uganda. This organization supported a medical clinic where people received health care for malarial issues, AIDS, and TB. The organization provided pre-school classes and had designed a mold for efficient cooking stoves, made from clay, so that Ugandans could use less wood. The village also had a methane digester where organic matter is converted into fuel.
These are examples of “soft power” provided by both NGOs and our governmental agency USAID (United States Agency for International Development.)
The current White House budget calls for cutting global anti-poverty programs by about 30 percent. These programs, under USAID, similar to the ones I observed in Uganda, support schools for all children, and improve living conditions and health care for all people.
Instead of supporting “soft power” programs, our president’s budget promotes “hard power” by building up our military.
I strongly urge our representatives to reject any cuts to global anti-poverty programs. I believe our country is at its best when we are viewed as a friend, not a threat, and help all people have a healthy life and the foundation for a bright future.
