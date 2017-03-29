Thanks to road crews this winter

With spring weather moving in, I think it is time to pause for a moment and give thanks to the Thurston County road crews for the great job they did this past winter in keeping out main roads open and safe.
I drive Steamboat Island Road regularly and noted that even where there was the slightest threat of snow or ice, the crews had been out, often in the wee hours of the morning, spreading the de-icing solution. I am sure that other travelers of main thoroughfares will join me in saying “ditto” for a job well done.
