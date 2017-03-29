Letters to the Editor

March 29, 2017 5:56 PM

Trump adversaries will jump on anything

Ken Michael, Lacey

As an ardent follower of all things political, I am now convinced that, should President Trump in some way infer to the possibility that the second coming of Christ was at hand, his adversaries would accuse him of meddling in foreign affairs.

