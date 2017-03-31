Union members’ contribution small for political donations

In response to Carlene Spitler March 18 letter to the editor: The SEIU 775 has approximately 40,000 members from Washington and Montana combined. Using the ratio of those state populations as a guide, there are approximately 35,000 SEIU 775 members in Washington state.
The Olympian article about union donations to the governorship elections said that the SEIU gave about $460,000 leading up to the 2016 election. $460,000 divided by 35,000 SEIU members is $13.14 per member, or $1.10 per month for one year. In fact, that figure of $1.10 far overestimates the amount per SEIU 775 member, because there are other SEIU branches in Washington state besides the 775, as well as its PACs that some SEIU members choose to donate additional money to specifically for political action.
“Taking back” that $1 per month, by taking away the union’s ability to donate towards governorship elections, cannot buy cheaper medical insurance or a better dental plan. But it can increase the chance of electing a governor who is at least in favor of the existence of unions and sees their benefits to workers.
Comments