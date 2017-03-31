More compassion for animals than for humans

You recently reported that an old grizzly bear at Northwest Trek had been euthanized. The article contained this quote:
“The bear’s condition deteriorated to the level where euthanization was the most humane option.”
I doubt that anyone would suggest the bear should have been denied euthanasia and instead should have been forced to die a prolonged, miserable, natural death.
Why do we not treat our fellow humans as humanely as we treat animals?
Many of us seniors fear a prolonged and miserable death more than we fear death itself. But even if we make clear in writing in advance that we wish to be euthanized under specified circumstances, it is illegal for anyone to comply with our wishes. They would be guilty of murder.
What an incredibly sad state of affairs!
I call on our legislators to change this cruel law. Please allow willing medical professionals to provide this merciful service to those who have legally requested it.
