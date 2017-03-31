Port “history” forum short on history

My family, fifth generation Washingtonians, who came by wagon train with Capt. Longmire, are also fourth generation waterfront workers. I read in The Olympian that the League of Women Voters was holding a presentation on the Port of Olympia History.
My interest was piqued. Always interested in maritime history, I went expecting to hear more about our long Olympia port history. Bonnie Knight, former Port of Allyn Commissioner, spoke on the history of port districts, their role as economic engines for communities, and seemed very well informed, not only about her port, but ports in general.
The Olympia port commissioner on the panel spoke mostly about the current operations of the port entities, but gave little history. Most of the presentation concerned proposals on closing the marine terminal by leasing land to other tenants, or selling to other governmental agencies.
Where was the port history? Why was former Olympia mayor Bob Jacobs, well known for his anti-marine terminal stance, one of the three speakers? Why was the newest port commissioner, who seemed to have little knowledge of the long history of our port, and not the longest serving commissioner who knows far more port history, invited onto the panel?
This event was a misrepresentation of the forum as advertised by the League Of Women Voters, who purports to be non-partisan, yet seemed to support a biased political agenda of gentrification of the port and green-washed union busting.
