Entitlement healthcare not the answer

Health care is not a right, it is an arbitrarily decreed entitlement. A “right” to health care means that other taxpayers must be compelled to provide it for those that cannot or will not afford it. As a result, we have a huge and generations-old regime of subsidized agriculture, food, housing, education, wages and many other things all because the goods and services subsidized involuntarily by the taxpaying public were at some point redefined as “right” by special interests. And all of these have required enormous increases in the cost and power of government.
Health care lies outside the proper role of government as the protector of our God-given rights and freedoms. It is also clearly outside the constitutional prerogative of the federal government, since nowhere in the Constitution is Congress granted legislative authority over health care. Unlawful, federally mandated and subsidized health care ought to be repealed and not replaced. No matter how ingeniously contrived, the GOP version of Obamacare it turned out to be will be the same in principle as all other failed attempts to institute socialized medicine — such as Medicare and Obamacare — and will end up distorting the workings of the free market, driving up prices, enlarging government power and wasting more taxpayer money.
