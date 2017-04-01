Obama court nominee should have had confirmation

The statement made by Senator Cruz (R-Texas) during the opening remarks by Judiciary Committee members on judge Gorsuch’s confirmation should have been challenged by other members. Cruz was alluding to the previous congress’ decision to ignore President Obama’s nomination of a candidate for the SCOTUS using the reasoning that a “lame duck” president should not have the privilege of doing so, that the senate should wait until the next election and give the new president the chanced to make the nomination. There is not, or at best a limited precedent for this.
The Senator kept insisting “…the people have spoken…” with regards to Trumps election to the presidency; yet, Trump lost the popular vote by nearly three million votes, 52% to 48%, in favor of Hillary Clinton. Some committee members should remind Cruz of the difference between popular vote and Electoral College vote. The people did, in fact, speak and it was not in favor of Cruz’s rendition of the facts.
