Business creates regulation

Just a short reply to the TV blitz on regulation, by the Washington Association of Businesses. Your claim that over regulation is clearly aimed at the government. They would have you believe that their are people just inventing regulation. The truth is that most regulations are written to address problems most of which business has created as a problem or has done illegal thing that needed to be fixed. The same goes for agriculture (one of the biggest sources of water pollution in the state.) Otherwise businesses in Washington have made it necessary to regulate. Please start blaming regulation on the people who made it necessary.
