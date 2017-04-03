It’s war on the environment

President Trump and the Republican are attacking the environment in every way possible.
Climate change deniers, Wall Street Insiders and big oil executives are appointed to important jobs. Laws and regulations are being changed to favor fossil fuel while alternate energy development is unfunded.
Agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency have leaders who are openly hostile to their mission. The Endangered Species Act is an endangered specie itself. Short term gain for a few outweighs the long term damage to the environment. It looks like everything that could be done wrong to save our planet is exactly what they are doing.
Folks, this is serious and history is not going to look kindly on what is starting to happen.
