Good Karma needs financial support

I applaud Bill Rathke’s letter of April 14 in support of our state attorney general. Mr. Rathke refers to Bob Ferguson as a form of “good karma.” However, Mr. Rathke may be interested to know that his views may not be shared by many of our state senators. The senate budget seeks to cut most of the attorney general’s funds. If you live in the 2nd, 20th or 35th legislative districts, your senator has likely supported this budget
If we support Mr. Ferguson’s actions, we will have to fight to preserve his office’s funding. Legislators respond to emails and phone calls. Website “leg.wa.gov” will help you find your legislative district and contact your senator by telephone and email.
When the “Empire Strikes Back” at “good karma,” citizens must enter the fray and fight to preserve the attorney general’s funding.
