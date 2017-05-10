Trump's conflicts of interest a concern

I am extremely concerned about Trump’s, his family’s and his cabinet’s conflicts of interest. He has not divested his hundreds of business interests. He and his entourage head to his private resort nearly every weekend; he’s renting space to federal agencies in his Old Post Office in DC; he accepted over $600K from a Venezuelan state-owned oil company for inauguration festivities; Jared has some very sketchy partners in his multi-million dollar properties; Ivanka is receiving Chinese patents as she’s dining with the Chinese president; Tillerson, ex-CEO of Exxon, is asking for waivers for that company to drill in Russia; Ross was vice-chairman of the Bank of Cyprus where Russia was laundering money; DeVos’ family gave $200M in campaign donations; to name a few of the conflicts.
He has not released his tax returns, lying to stall the process. We do not have a complete picture of his foreign and domestic indebtedness and entanglements.
He said he would put his businesses in the hands of his sons and vowed not to discuss them. However, Eric said he would continue to inform his father on the financial progress of their businesses.
Every other president in the last 40 years has divested businesses or placed substantial assets in a blind trust so that no suspicion could be raised as to the motives on policies.
His practices need to come to an end. Does he want to be President of the United States or does he want to be the CEO of his businesses?
