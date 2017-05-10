Letters to the Editor

May 10, 2017 6:18 PM

May Day lunacy has wrong targets

James Symmonds

Olympia

The cretins on May Day who damaged Starbucks windows in Olympia, as one example, fail to realize that this corporation and many others fund free college tuition for their employees and subsidizes their medical. In addition, this company is publicly traded and many families own shares of the company in their Individual Retirement Accounts and in their children’s College Savings Plan.

The bottom line is when any company has to reduce their dividends and profitability to repair malicious damages, it jeopardizes a family’s financial security and adversely impacts the young adult employees.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What $28 million buys you in Washington state

What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:20

What $28 million buys you in Washington state
Multi-car collision on Pacific Ave. sends one car off road 0:18

Multi-car collision on Pacific Ave. sends one car off road
Amtrak's Coast Starlight is back on track 0:46

Amtrak's Coast Starlight is back on track

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos