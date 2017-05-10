May Day lunacy has wrong targets

The cretins on May Day who damaged Starbucks windows in Olympia, as one example, fail to realize that this corporation and many others fund free college tuition for their employees and subsidizes their medical. In addition, this company is publicly traded and many families own shares of the company in their Individual Retirement Accounts and in their children’s College Savings Plan.
The bottom line is when any company has to reduce their dividends and profitability to repair malicious damages, it jeopardizes a family’s financial security and adversely impacts the young adult employees.
