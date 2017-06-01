Protect and value our democracy

Donald Trump is opening the door to authoritarianism and inviting us in. All Americans must reject that invitation.
Like a building, a democracy can be destroyed when routinely undermined. This undermining occurs when key institutions are discredited and propaganda replaces truth. Undermining occurs when leaders use fear to pit groups of Americans against each other and when leaders place self interest above our nation.All of this is happening under Trump.
Trump is not the first president to criticize important institutions,promote fear or lie,but he is engaging in these behaviors at entirely new levels.
Some of what Trump is doing is unprecedented.He is using the presidency to line his pockets.His staff promote family products,he sells access and profits from contacts with other countries.
Trump surrogates and Trump himself may have colluded with the Russians to win the election.Despite strong circumstantial evidence,we don’t know this for sure. We do know that Trump is doing everything he can to prevent a search for the facts. He has ridiculed findings from our intelligence agencies and intimidated and fired individuals who were investigating the matter.
Congress ,which is charged with being a check on the abuse of presidential power ,has largely placed partisanship above patriotism. The appointment of a special counsel by the Justice Department is a positive step,but it is only the first step. The American people are the ultimate check on an authoritarian president.By supporting honest investigations,pressuring representatives and voting for truly patriotic candidates ,we make it clear that we value our democracy.
