Freedom of speech for all sides

Re: “Shine the light on Racism,” The Olympian, “Off the Wire,” May 13.
The column was basically about the lack of respect for opposing viewpoints at Washington State University. The finger was pointed at the campus’ College Republicans group for their support of then candidate Donald Trump and a spliced together video which came later. Also for the scheduling of Milo Yiannopoulous. What really caught my attention was the statement “most of us remain respectful of opposing viewpoints.”
Are you kidding me? One only needs to look back a few days when Vice President Pence spoke at the University of Notre Dame. He was booed and approx. 75 students walked out. Of course the press focused on the 75 and not the 3,000 or so who remained. Or a couple of weeks ago when Education Secretary DeVos gave a commencement speech at Bethune-Cookman University. She was booed, students attempted to shout her down, even worse some faculty o n the stage applauded these malcontents. On the good side at least they were able to speak.
But, ask Milo Yiannopoulos, Ann Coulter, Condoleezza Rice, Ben Shapiro and many others how “respectful” their treatment was. Since the Trump election the political-left have become completely unhinged. Toward the end of the column another statement caught my eye,”we enjoy freedom of speech.” Well, at least one side does.
