Letters to the Editor

June 02, 2017 5:59 PM

Remembering Governor Lowry

Winnie Boland

Olympia

For many years, a dangerous censorship bill was introduced in the Washington State Legislature.

It began in the House or Senate, like any other bill.

After passing both Houses, the bill travelled to the Governor’s Office — tripping over the Constitution every step of the way.

When it finally landed on his desk, Governor Lowry never hesitated. He reached for his veto pen.

There is no doubt that he cherished the First Amendment, which protects our freedom of expression.

Thank you, Governor Lowry!

