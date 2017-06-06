Expand the anti-mask law to lawmakers

State Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, says anonymity emboldens protesters who might cause property damage and become violent, so he introduced legislation Monday that would ban the wearing of hoods, masks and bandannas at a public event if they cover a person’s face..
One modification, Jim. “Bamboo and You” on Fifth has these wool panda hats with little faces so cute their presence automatically defuses all violent impulses. And thankfully our police can’t force themselves to club squirrels and chipmunks, whatever their politics.
But I think this law should also forbid elected officials like US Congressmen from refusing to attend traditional “Town Hall” meetings because they don’t want to face constituents who disagree with them. Emboldening them to evade citizens’ most useful control measure against malfeasance. Looking it in the face.
I’m of two minds about recent statements from some of these lawmakers that none of the people asking them pointed questions in public voted for them. On the one hand, I really thought elected office meant serving your whole electorate. Also, doesn’t that incentivize not voting for them next time either?
But have decided I’ll support this practice. Because if my representative denies any duty to represent me, no reason I should be forced to pay my share of his salary. Also gives me a financial incentive not to vote for him ever. Like they say always say about Government: “Run It Like A Business!”
Comments