I was born and spend all of my youth in Olympia Our farm was out on Fish Trap Road near Boston Harbor and Olympia was a great town to grow up in but what has happened to Olympia and to the state of Washington?
Students of one race forcing students of another race to leave campus at Evergreen College. What happened to free speech? Is it dead in Olympia? Or is free speech only for those whose brains live in the fantasy land of the far left? When I went to college free speech had a different meaning. It did not matter if you were on the left or the right politically, you had a right to speak.
But now, and not only at Evergreen, if you say that you are a conservative on a college campus, you no longer have free speech. Which, by the way, is protected by the Constitution, oh darn, I forgot, that is a politically incorrect document.
My wife and I were thinking of moving back to my hometown but it has become as crazy as California so I guess we will have to look at that safe zone for conservatives — Texas..
