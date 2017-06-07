Cyber wars are ongoing

World War III has been going on in cyberspace for some time.
A dedicated group of well trained, well financed “soldiers” in any country rich or poor, large or small working with one objective, with one mind is an awesome weapon that can be every bit as destructive as the electronic pulse of a nuclear explosion.
The entire world now appears vulnerable to an electronic pandemic for which there may be no vaccine. If not this time perhaps the next, and there will always be a next! An electronic Ebola with the capability of wiping out every pixil in it’s path.
Hope and pray than when it happens it is not tied to any kind of self-replicating artificial intelligence that will in all probability will not have the welfare of humanity in mind. We may be only a virus to the Borg.
