Letters to the Editor

June 07, 2017 6:05 PM

County commissioners rescind safety fee

Lee Rimmer

Olympia

Recently the Thurston County Commissioners rescinded the $10 per year fee for septic tanks here in Thurston County. This small fee had been put into place in 2016, to keep track of septic tanks.

We need to keep track of septic tanks, old tanks, leaking tanks, tanks that have not been pumped in ten years, etc. Without this safeguard, we run into problems. These problems will effect clean drinking water for the 34,000 exempt wells in Thurston County.

These problems will effect streams and creeks. These problems must be fixed.

