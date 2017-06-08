Restore women's rights in Washington

To what degree American society is a “rape culture” can be debated, but what is unquestionably true is that Washington state is ground zero. In this state, because of the unilateral, anti-democratic action taken by the ironically named Human Rights Commission, any person can legally walk into any locker room, bathroom or shower.
You did not misread that. Any person can legally walk into any locker room, bathroom or shower in Washington state. This is not a safe or sane policy by any measure.
My 9-year-old daughter should not be exposed to adult male genitalia at the YMCA, and I’m not a bigot for saying that. That is a common-sense statement that all but the most extreme fringes of American society will agree with.
Adult males do not have a human right to shower with my daughter. My daughter has the human right to object.
Request a petition to sign I-1552 today at justwantprivacy.org.
