Letters to the Editor

June 13, 2017 2:34 PM

Hidden faces are sign of trouble

Dan Burrington

Little Rock

Mr. McGrath’s letter about face masks, hoodies at protests was right on the money. There are financial institutions that if you have a hoodie and or dark glasses, “Please remove them on entering”, Why do you suppose they request that??

If you are dressed in a hoodie, carrying a baseball bat, or other weapons, you are a terrorist, not a protester/

If you came up my driveway dressed like that, I would assume you would not be coming to ask directions, I would greet you according to your attire.

The sad part is, we have people with political agendas that are promoting actions like this. It is also being speculated that there is help to finance demonstrators from outside our state.

