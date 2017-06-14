Home Fund rescues families

I volunteer for Homes First, an organization that provides affordable housing for low income people. Every week I talk to people that are desperately looking for affordable housing. Families living in the woods, couch surfing, or have lost their homes due to spiraling rents. We have to tell them nothing is available because affordable housing is so hard to find, our tenants rarely leave our residences. (We are also a very good landlord.)
My first-hand experience talking with these people and seeing the homeless on the streets, has me in full support of putting the Home Fund funding proposal on the November ballot in Olympia. This proposal will provide a fund that will help organizations like Homes First provide housing for more people in our community.
The levy funds will be used to provide housing units, rent assistance and necessary services to keep people housed. It has been proven that to provide a home to our homeless and low income families significantly reduces costs to society. As I have seen at Homes First, everyone needs a stable and safe home to build a successful life.
Comments