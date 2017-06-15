Evergreen professor needs another job

I live in Portland and my son is a junior this year at Evergreen. My son texted me that the school was being evacuated because of threats. I had concerns last week that something like this would happen.
Our family chose Evergreen for many reasons and one is that it is a safe place to explore radical ideas and transformative actions. Sadly Professor Bret Weinstein started a a backlash against students of color by peddling his views on Fox News and the Wall Street Journal.
There is a terrible following online currently of white supremacists who think Evergreen is a joke and white students and professors are being oppressed. Just google #istandwithweinstein
Whether or not Professor Weinstein intended this to happen or not I am certainly confused why he does not speak out more publicly in support of the college or choose a more reputable path of media outlets for his views.
There is no such thing as reverse racisim. The powerless and marginalized cannot oppress the privileged and powerful. It doesn’t work that way. A professor by the very position is the powerful and privileged in this case.
I cannot believe his life was truely in danger of students. I can’t.
It is time for Mr. Weinstien to find another job.
