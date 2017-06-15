Letters to the Editor

June 15, 2017 6:09 PM

Evergreen professor needs another job

Nancy Whitmore

Portland, Ore.

I live in Portland and my son is a junior this year at Evergreen. My son texted me that the school was being evacuated because of threats. I had concerns last week that something like this would happen.

Our family chose Evergreen for many reasons and one is that it is a safe place to explore radical ideas and transformative actions. Sadly Professor Bret Weinstein started a a backlash against students of color by peddling his views on Fox News and the Wall Street Journal.

There is a terrible following online currently of white supremacists who think Evergreen is a joke and white students and professors are being oppressed. Just google #istandwithweinstein

Whether or not Professor Weinstein intended this to happen or not I am certainly confused why he does not speak out more publicly in support of the college or choose a more reputable path of media outlets for his views.

There is no such thing as reverse racisim. The powerless and marginalized cannot oppress the privileged and powerful. It doesn’t work that way. A professor by the very position is the powerful and privileged in this case.

I cannot believe his life was truely in danger of students. I can’t.

It is time for Mr. Weinstien to find another job.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Evergreen supporters, police prepare for rally

Evergreen supporters, police prepare for rally 0:41

Evergreen supporters, police prepare for rally
Alleged killer walks into court 0:14

Alleged killer walks into court

Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell on 'last day of school' before break, more 2:37

Seahawks OC Darrell Bevell on 'last day of school' before break, more

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos