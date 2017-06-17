Unity decries threats of violence

Unity in the Community abhors the recent threats of violence against members of The Evergreen State College community. Vicious threats to indiscriminately murder students and campus community members have forced the closure of the school and have greatly impacted the students, staff and faculty, particularly people of color.
Threats of hate crime are intended to terrorize and isolate marginalized people. Unity in the Community condemns this inexcusable behavior and will offer direct support and comfort to those targeted by hate. We urge the community to come together and resist the call to hatred.
