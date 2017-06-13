Animal abusers should be prosecuted

People that abuse and neglect their domestic animals should not have the privilege of being able to own them.
Local prosecutors need to, in a timely manner, not years, prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the laws. I believe our Thurston County Prosecutor's office is not doing enough for these vulnerable animals, and keeping local residents safe from these violent people. People with black hearts, and lacking in empathy attack and neglect vulnerable animals. Animal offenders, are also frequently possessing anti-social personality, committed domestic violence against children and woman, and many are sexual offenders or untreated sexual victims. The pathology of a animal abuser is such that I would want them to receive significant consequences for their behaviors. We rely on the prosecutor's office to prosecute these offenders quickly and significantly to the fullest extent of the law.
