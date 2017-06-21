Time running out for caregivers, seniors

The clock is ticking on the 2017 legislative session. Our elected officials must continue to invest in our state’s caregivers by funding our contract with support for home care agencies.
I have been a caregiver for more than 13 years and I have come to recognize that as our aging population grows, Washington state will need to strengthen the home care workforce.
Unfortunately, it seems that state Senate Republicans are unwilling to support our contract. Their obstruction threatens the health and safety of thousands of vulnerable Washingtonians.
I’m deeply concerned about my client, who needs constant care. Caregiving is about providing the best care for clients with severe health conditions. The work is not easy, but it is essential and rewarding.
Stagnant low wages have led to a 60 percent turnover rate for caregivers. If this continues, there’s no way that Washington state will have enough caregivers to provide care when the “silver age wave” arrives. Supporting the contract will help our state retain dedicated caregivers as they enter the workforce.
Home care providers like me work hard and simply want to earn a living wage. The state Legislature should agree to fully fund the caregiver contract before time runs out.
Comments