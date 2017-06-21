Train wreck ahead with Trumpcare

Your editorial cartoon of June 15 was right on the mark. Republicans in the U.S. Senate are plotting to take away the Affordable Care Act and replace it with TrumpCare again. However this time their plan will speed out of the dark tunnel and knock millions of people out of affordable health insurance without a single public hearing or even a committee vote. It’s even being kept secret from Democrats in the Senate!
Our two Democratic Senators, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, can be counted on to vote against it, but they may not get enough Republicans to join them to stop this train wreck. Their only recourse may be procedural ways to slow it down until it dies in the tunnel, and I hope very much that they and other Democratic Senators will take advantage of all such means including withholding consent to other legislation and piling amendments onto the bill when it finally comes into daylight for a vote later this month.
Your cartoon represented the victims by an old person in a wheel chair, but really most of the victims will be the working poor. Your lack of an editorial with the cartoon demonstrated the total lack of public information coming from the Senate about this impending disaster. We know it will be at least as cruel as the House Bill recently passed, and it will devastate our caring communities if it passes the Senate.
