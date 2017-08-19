Are I-5 delays really necessary?

On Friday, July 27 during afternoon rush hour in the southbound lanes of the freeway there was a traffic accident near the DuPont exit. I didn’t see it but I suspect there were injuries or even deaths. What I do know is that thousands of people in those lanes were delayed for almost three hours as cars backed up almost to Tacoma. Similar delays on I-5 happen all too frequently.
I am no accident investigator or traffic expert. But are delays of this length really necessary? What takes so long? If there were injuries or deaths I am truly sorry. And certainly care for the injured should be a top priority. But after that can’t damaged vehicles be pushed off the road? Can’t witnesses be interviewed after traffic is flowing again?
Maybe such delays are justified and necessary. But could someone please explain it to all of us who were sitting for hours in our cars.
Frank Hensley, Olympia
