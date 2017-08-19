Hotter, smokier summers need not be our future

Summer weather in western Washington is usually quite pleasant, but I suspect I’m not alone in complaining about the unending 90-plus degrees and forest-fire smoke. Alas, this is our new normal, resulting from decades of transferring carbon from underground into the atmosphere. Longer, hotter, and smokier summers await us if we continue to dawdle along the needed transition to clean energy.
But it need not be this way. Given some simple incentives, we can maintain our lifestyles, energizing them with carbon-free alternatives. A future powered by greenhouse-gas-free electricity, with an atmosphere gradually cleansing itself of carbon, sounds like a win-win and isn’t a huge lift. A gradually increasing fee on carbon emissions, coupled with a mechanism to return those proceeds to each of us equitably, will help immeasurably in putting us on a glide path toward that future. If you find yourself confined indoors because of what’s out there, check out common-sense proposals to expedite a cooler, cleaner future such as proposed by Citizens Climate Lobby.
Richard Harris, Olympia
Comments